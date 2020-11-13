It’s week 7,000 of quarantine. I think. Who knows honestly. What I do know is that this 16 minute mini-movie that documents the Tahoe trip of Max Warbington, Tucker Andrews and Taylor Carlton put a bigger smile on my face than the whole goddamn lake in Tahoe.

 

Stay safe homies. Wear a Mask.

Flash_900x750

