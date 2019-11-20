Triple Overhead—The Pow Surfing Movie from Shark Snowsurf

A lot of POVs that would make us SOP. It is an easy call to make that these are some of the gnarliest clips ever shot unstrapped. Check out the latest pow surfing vidoe from Shark Snowsurf starring Evan Johnson, Tim Wesley, and Ashley Call now!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018