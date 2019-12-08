Vans Presents TRIPLE: Chapter 2 – Street

From the people that brought you Chapter 1, it is Chapter 2 of the new Vans Triple series. Following team riders Benny Urban, Danimals and Ivika Juergenson in the streets of Hokkaido, Japan, immerse yourself in the island saturated with street spots.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018