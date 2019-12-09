Vans Presents Triple: Chapter 3 – Back Country

Who gets tired of watching Blake Paul and Arthur Longo snowboard? Nobody. This one is a no brainer. Blake Paul and Arthur Longo riding around Chamonix for third chapter of Vans’ Triple series. Enjoy.

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018