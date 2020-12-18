Vans Snow Presents: EVERGREEN—World Premiere and Q&A

LIVE DECEMBER 17, 6PM PST

The 2020 Vans Snow movie, EVERGREEN., is a culmination of the last three Vans Snow projects. Tanner Pendleton’s goal is to merge each previous film’s style into a brand new vision by taking the drive of Landline. and mixing it with the spontaneous and lighthearted nature of Together Forever and Lovely Day for an uplifting tour de force. EVERGREEN. focuses on key riders to deliver top notch snowboarding, and most importantly it highlights the friendships, community, and comradery that is unique to the Vans crew.

