Seen Snowboarding is a queer snowboarding club and platform aiming to increase visibility for LGBTQIA+ folks in the snowboarding community. Ran by Tanner Pendleton and friends— they host ride meetups, provide safe spaces, and make films centered around queer experiences. For this project, Seen Snowboarding created a video spotlighting new representation within the sport, and inviting people from all spectrums to join them in pushing the cultural dial.