VEER—Full Movie

With Veer, six riders set out to reinterpret urban snowboarding in their own creative ways. The smaller roster highlights each rider’s take on tricks and terrain in a dense, action-based, intimate ensemble format. Shot primarily in Midwestern locales, Veer avoids the bells and whistles that have become the snow porn norm, in favor of raw action that is as relatable as it is inspiring.

Starring Jesse Paul, Jordan Small, Melissa Riitano, Nirvana Ortanez, Mike Liddle, Tony Wagner, and more.

The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Everybody, Everybody—Finn Westbury Full Part

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018