VEER—Full Movie

With Veer, six riders set out to reinterpret urban snowboarding in their own creative ways. The smaller roster highlights each rider’s take on tricks and terrain in a dense, action-based, intimate ensemble format. Shot primarily in Midwestern locales, Veer avoids the bells and whistles that have become the snow porn norm, in favor of raw action that is as relatable as it is inspiring.

Starring Jesse Paul, Jordan Small, Melissa Riitano, Nirvana Ortanez, Mike Liddle, Tony Wagner, and more.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!