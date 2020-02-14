Vertical—K2 Snowboarding in British Columbia, Alaska, and Beyond

Beyond? Yes, we are talking about space. These guys go to the moon.

From K2:

K2 Snowboarding proudly presents Vertical, a short film featuring Jody Wachniak, Matt Belzile, and Curtis Ciszek. Filmed during the 2018-2019 winter season, Vertical follows Jody, Matt, and Curt throughout British Columbia, Alaska, and beyond.

Filmed: Connor Winton, Benjamin Webb, & The Manboys

Edited: Seamus Foster

