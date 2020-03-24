It’s hard to believe this video came out 5 years ago. Surely one of the projects that put many of these riders on the international radar, the crew involved in this movie have all gone on to either continue killing it in snowboarding, or kill it in other aspects of life. We see you Jesse Gouveia!

Gus Warbington had the following to say on Instagram:

“Colton Morgan just put video mixtape on vimeo 🙏the level of riding from everyone as well as the filming and editing in this video still blows my mind 6 years later. one of my favorite things i’ve been a part of in snowboarding. thank you colt and everyone in the vid.”

A Film by

Colt Morgan

Featuring

Durell Williams

Jordan Morse

Jesse Gouveia

Dan Vinzant

Gus Warbington

Corey Scheider

Brandon Sakiewicz

Max Tokunaga

Andrew Aldridge

Sammy Spiteri

Brady Lem

Gared Schneider

Michael Wick

Blake Geis

Additional filming:

Jon Stark

Brendan Barry

Paul Heran

Johnny Huege

Derek Weimer

Sammy Spiteri

Seamus Foster