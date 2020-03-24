It’s hard to believe this video came out 5 years ago. Surely one of the projects that put many of these riders on the international radar, the crew involved in this movie have all gone on to either continue killing it in snowboarding, or kill it in other aspects of life. We see you Jesse Gouveia!
Gus Warbington had the following to say on Instagram:
“Colton Morgan just put video mixtape on vimeo 🙏the level of riding from everyone as well as the filming and editing in this video still blows my mind 6 years later. one of my favorite things i’ve been a part of in snowboarding. thank you colt and everyone in the vid.”
A Film by
Colt Morgan
Featuring
Durell Williams
Jordan Morse
Jesse Gouveia
Dan Vinzant
Gus Warbington
Corey Scheider
Brandon Sakiewicz
Max Tokunaga
Andrew Aldridge
Sammy Spiteri
Brady Lem
Gared Schneider
Michael Wick
Blake Geis
Additional filming:
Jon Stark
Brendan Barry
Paul Heran
Johnny Huege
Derek Weimer
Sammy Spiteri
Seamus Foster
