Watch Louif Paradis Build A Wooden Rainbow Rail in His Backyard

What else do you want to do while in quarantine? Dakine drops their latest Mind Surfing episode with one of the best to ever do it. Tips on how to build a rainbow rail in your backyard setup from Louif Paradis below:

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS