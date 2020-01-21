We don’t think it is a stretch to say the LAAX Open is currently the biggest contest in the Euro scene. Seemingly “plagued” with powder storms the past few years, it has become the favorite contest to have events cancelled and just lap the resort with endless refills of snow. But… that was not the case this year. From over here in the U.S., it looked like they had clear days for the entire contest window, setting the stage for a very solid showing from the riders on course. There was no new story in men’s pipe, with Scotty James continuing his perfect streak… watch out for him this weekend at X Games in Aspen. He seems to be absolutely unstoppable.

On the women’s side, Maddie Mastro did not advance to finals, leaving the window open for six other women to take home that top spot. Spain’s Queralt Castellet cruised into first with 90.00 on her first run to top China’s Xuetong Cai (83.00) and Jiayu Liu (79.00). With Liu missing from the X Games roster so far, the Aspen gold will be up for grabs as well. Maddie, Xuetong, and Queralt will have a rematch, with Arielle Gold and Haruna Matsumoto also vying for a place on the podium.

For women’s slope, Julia Marino got the first place finish she has been looking for, with clean first drop that kept her at the head of the pack for the entirety of the finals. Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi followed right behind with Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod in third. All of the heavyweights will be at the top of the course in Aspen, so expect a fun finals.

And finally on men’s slope, SEB TOOTS stood on the highest box at the end of the day, knocking off Red Gerard and a stacked crew of Americans and Norwegians that rode their way into finals (and Sven Thorgren from SWE). But as we said before, X Games is a different course and there will be a handful of different riders on the start sheet, so it is anyones game. Kleveland, Stanbech, Roisland, Wink and more will all be in attendance… the only thing we can do is watch.

