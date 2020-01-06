Wolle Nyvelt’s Dream Quiver—Salomon’s Hillside Project Series

Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

For the third installment of the Hillside Project Wolle looked inward, considering everything he has come to know and love about riding and shaping boards to create the three-board quiver of his dreams. The result: a 159cm powder freestyle board, 157cm deep powder board combining design elements from an Asmo and utilizing traditional construction, and of course a 152cm ASMO. Wolle takes us through his process from ideation to design, and testing prototypes in his backyard in Austria one board at a time.

Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

Check them out for yourself at SALOMON.COM here!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!