Wolle Nyvelt’s Dream Quiver—Salomon’s Hillside Project Series

Salomon
Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

For the third installment of the Hillside Project Wolle looked inward, considering everything he has come to know and love about riding and shaping boards to create the three-board quiver of his dreams. The result: a 159cm powder freestyle board, 157cm deep powder board combining design elements from an Asmo and utilizing traditional construction, and of course a 152cm ASMO. Wolle takes us through his process from ideation to design, and testing prototypes in his backyard in Austria one board at a time.

Salomon
Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

Salomon
Photo Credit: Provided by Salomon

Check them out for yourself at SALOMON.COM here!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018