Women’s Fan Favorite Nominees Presented by Toyota—2020 Snowboarder Awards

The first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS are TOMORROW NIGHT! Come JOIN US! NO TICKET NEEDED! The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

MARIA THOMSEN



When Maria Thomsen’s part dropped in X Games Real Snow, it wasn’t just good for a girl, it was just good—really good. Being the only women to be invited to compete against men in the fabled X Games video contest came after the Whistler-based rider snagged ender in The Uninvited, a part that announced loud and clear to anyone that hadn’t been paying attention, that Maria is leading the charge when it comes to riding in the streets. With her Real Snow edit and subsequent part in Absinthe’s Isle of Snow, Maria continued to leave an impression via proper style and technical tricks. During the 2019 season, be it kink, close out, or other consequential urban feature, Maria humbly and defiantly dropped in, leaving an undeniable impression that has further propelled her to the forefront of snowboarding in the streets. With a new sponsorship deal with Burton and plenty of drive to push things further for her next video part, Maria has landed squarely in the nominees for the 2020 Women’s Fan Favorite Award Award.

JILL PERKINS



Hailing from Ventura County, California, Jill Perkins has come into her own over the past few years in the historical jib nucleus of Salt Lake City. With ample snow and steel at her disposal, she has further honed her rail riding talents while residing in the Wasatch. To that end, Jill’s proper execution and concentrated style have been on display in various formats over the past couple of seasons, but this year her video part in SNOWBOARDER’s Everybody, Everybody truly served as her first statement-making segment, in which she decidedly let the world know that she is here to change the game in the streets. Her peers were impressed, nominating her for both 2020 Women’s Rider of the Year and Most Valuable Video Player, and you, our beloved readers, were impressed too, making sure that Jill is also in the running for the 2020 Women’s Fan Favorite Award.

Anna Gasser



One time Mammoth seasonal worker turned triple cork pioneer Austrian Anna Gasser has cemented her place among the vanguard of the new school slopestyle scene with Olympic, US Open and X Games accolades to her credit. With an ever deeper bag of tricks and a charismatic charm Anna Gasser has also become one of the most popular pro’s in the game today as her Snowboarder Fan Favorite nomination presented by Toyota attests. Coming back from injury and still stomping in the contest scene this past year, keep an eye out for more from what is to come from Anna real soon!

