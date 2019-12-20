Woodward Park City Grand Opening—Video Recap

This article was produced in partnership with Woodward

Where would action sports be without Woodward? Luckily we won’t ever have to answer that question because Woodward just added a new location to its on hill/off hill meccas of snowboarding, skateboarding, and more. On December 13, 2019, Woodward Park City opened its doors in the Wasatch, just forty minutes from the snowboarding hub of Salt Lake City. The indoor facility, featuring maybe Woodward’s most massive collection of trampolines, ramps, foam pits, and skatepark, looks insane, and the on hill park is equally impressive (check it for yourself in the above edit). On Saturday, the a who’s who of skateboarding, snowboarding, and more descended on Woodward Park City to take part in the opening festivities: Tony Hawk, Ken Block, Jeremy Jones, Hailey Langland, Red Gerard, Jill Perkins, Brock Crouch, Sebbe De Buck, Chris Beresford, Nirvana Ortanez, Spencer Schubert–our favorite boarders were pretty much all there. Santigold even played a concert in the skatepark on Friday night. If you missed the action, watch this video of the opening and get yourself to Park City, asap.

Want to know more? Go to the Woodward Park City site!