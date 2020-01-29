X Games Aspen 2020 Men’s Big Air Final—Full Contest

Too much went down this weekend to keep up with, so we are posting it all now. We won’t put the results in this write up to keep the final a surprise… but don’t worry, we will have a full review of the X Games up soon!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018