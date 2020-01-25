X Games Aspen 2020 Snowboard Superpipe Session—Full Contest!

The full broadcast from the first ever Superpipe Session at X Games last night. Taylor Gold stays true to his last name with a top podium finish over Toby Miller, Jake Pates, and the rest of the stacked field of riders.

