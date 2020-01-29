X Games Aspen 2020 Women’s Superpipe Final—Full Contest

Just in case you missed the live airing of the X Games Aspen 2020 Women’s Superpipe Final, the people over at ESPN uploaded the full broadcast to youtube. We know who wins… but we will save that for another post so you can be surprised if you like (and it is way less work for us). Enjoy Maddie Mastro, Queralt Castellet, Cai Xuetong, and more battle it out for X Games gold!

